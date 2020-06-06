Black Lives Matter protest continues in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - More than 100 people marched in Texarkana, Texas to draw attention to racial injustice on Saturday.
The Black Lives Matter protest started on New Boston Road.
Demonstrators took to the streets in a peaceful protest.
Organizers say this is not the time to be silent.
This is the second rally the group has held in Texarkana.
The first protest was last weekend on State Line Avenue.
While the location changed, the message was still the same.
"This is not just about one isolated incident of police brutality. This is something that has been happening for centuries, but not just that, this is protesting against bureaucratic violence," said Aylin Sozen, rally organizer.
"We're making moves. We have a lot of racism in this county specifically," said Brittany Strange, rally organizer.
The group also held a voter registration drive.
More than 20 people signed up from the Texas and Arkansas-side.