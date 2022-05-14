Bless the Badges event honors area law enforcement

TEXARKANA, Ark. - All the men and women who carry a badge in the Texarkana area were treated to a special shopping spree Saturday at the Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Organizers say they have been planning the "Bless the Badges" project for just over a year.
Miller and Bowie County law enforcement agencies including, police, fire, emergency responders, game wardens and correctional officers and their families, were invited to participate in the event.
Organizer Jason Williams witnessed a similar project when he visited the Texas-Mexico border.
He says that event sparked a desire to help local law enforcement agencies.
"When I see the appreciation from the officers down there, grown men that would cry and say I never knew people really appreciated us. It means so much to be appreciated," said Williams.
Each officer and their family had five minutes to pick five items.
Then they got to pick out one large gift item, such as, air fryer or BBQ pit.
There was also a raffle for one mega item, such as, a canoe, lawn mower, or swimming pool.
Pastor David Holder says it was a major community effort to gather the gift items.
"To see the community come together, to see people from all walks of life, churches, businesses, across both state lines in Texarkana, and say if we can do one thing for those who serve us. We want to serve those, who serve us," said Holder.
Genoa Volunteer Firefighter Michael Godfrey says it feels good to be appreciated for their hard work and sacrifices.
"When you feel like you're appreciated by your community and those who serve out there with you, it's a big morale booster," explained Godfrey.
More than one hundred volunteers helped with the event.
There was also music, burgers and hotdogs, as well as games and prizes for the kids.
While there were tons of gifts distributed at the event, Williams says it was an even greater opportunity for them to say thank you and pray for them.
"If they just want to talk a minute. We have people willing to listen and talk to them. That’s just something we want to offer, show God's love for them," said Williams.
Organizers were also able to donate an inflatable raft to the Texarkana, Arkansas Fire Department.
It will be used to perform water rescue services during major flooding.