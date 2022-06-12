Blessing boxes expand throughout Texarkana area

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana non-profit created blessing boxes last year with the hopes of serving and inspiring others.
As the need increases across the area, so are the boxes.
The non-profit "Hope for Texarkana" started with five locations, but they now have 15 of these blessing boxes spread across both cities and in rural areas, such as, Fouke and Genoa.
The first blessing box was built last August next to the Life House church on the Arkansas-side.
Each of the 15 boxes include a mixture of non-perishable foods and personal items.
Residents are encouraged to "pay it forward” by donating when they can and, in turn, are welcome to take what they need.
There's also resources listed on the outside of the box to help people find more long-term solutions.
"We don't want people to consider these boxes their grocery store. We want those that are hungry. They need an immediate need. They'll come and get what they need for right now," said Tom Greer, Hope for Texarkana Executive Director.
"These blessing boxes in the communities are a gateway for people who've never had to navigate that system of how can I get assistance with food or housing," said Corena Lavender, Hope for Texarkana President.
The non-profit is now focusing on finding volunteers, churches and schools to help keep all of the boxes full of supplies.
They also want to remind people that perishable items, such as, fruit and vegetables, are not allowed inside the box.
For more information about 'Hope for Texarkana,' and how you can help in their efforts, go to www.hope4txk.org.