Body found in Broken Bow Lake identified as missing woman

BROKEN BOW, Okla. - A tragic ending to a five-day search for missing woman in McCurtain County, Okla.
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was last seen Saturday night leaving the Watering Hole Bar in Hochatown to go to Chiggers Bar.
Authorities say that was the last time anyone had seen her, until Thursday morning when her body was found in Broken Bow Lake.
Sheriff Kevin Clardy says multiple agencies were involved in helping to find Donaldson. A business surveillance video led them to believe she would possibly be located somewhere along Stephens Gap Road.
A vehicle was spotted from an airplane in the lake Wednesday afternoon. An underwater camera and dive team helped to determine it was Donaldson's white 2018 Buick Encore that was submerged in about 15 feet of water.
The medical examiner later confirmed it was also Donaldson's body inside the vehicle.
Clardy says it's still unclear what happened.
"We don't know. I'm sure the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will pull data off the vehicle and hopefully that will give us more information," said Clardy.
Sheriff's deputies do not believe foul play was involved, but her body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
Authorities were concerned in the beginning that Donaldson might be connected to the escapees from the McCurtain County Jail, but authorities no longer believe that's the case.