Body recovery mission continues after vehicle plunges into spillway

TEXARKANA, Texas - Search and recovery efforts continue Monday at the Lake Wright Patman Spillway southwest of Texarkana, Texas.
Authorities say an SUV crashed through a guardrail Sunday night and plunged into the Sulphur River.
A passenger, Lucia Mendoza, 29, of Texarkana, was rescued, but search crews are still looking for the driver.
Search and rescue crews have been on the water all day, using sonar equipment to scan the river bottom.
"We've had numerous drownings at the spillway. We've had drownings in vehicles at boat ramps. I've never had one go through a barrier into the raging water of a fully open spillway," said Shawn Hervey, Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department resumed searching early Monday morning.
Authorities say the vehicle crashed through a guardrail and a fence Sunday night, before landing into the rolling waters below.
While the U.S. Corps of Engineers have been repairing the missing section of the railing, search crews have been conducting a body recovery mission.
Authorities say Mendoza was pulled to safety by a fisherman who jumped into the water.
She was treated a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
"It was a very heroic effort on his part, but everyone knows their own skills and abilities and he felt comfortable doing that. I would by no means ever encourage anyone to dive into a raging river unless your skills and abilities are there," said Hervey.
Texas troopers say the SUV has also been recovered, but the driver is still missing.
Hervey says they've located clothing and debris from the vehicle as far as four miles from the spillway.
He says large boulders at the bottom of the river make their search even more challenging.
"It's a local hotspot for fishing, so there's numerous lines, weights, and hooks, so you can't put a diver down to check stuff. It's waiting game, it all comes down to the decomposition of the body and how long it takes to float," said Hervey.
Game wardens say they'll continue the search this week, until they have recovered the body.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
The spillway is closed to the public.
The Corps of Engineers conducted an emergency shut off of the water Sunday night.
The process took them about four hours.
Corps officials say the floodgates will need to be reopened by Tuesday, to help prevent flood damage from happening up river.