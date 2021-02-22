Boil order advisories continue to East Texas

HOOKS, Texas - Several small communities in East Texas are struggling with either busted pipes, low pressure or no water at all.
Emergency management is urging residents in those communities to conserve water until the systems are back to full capacity.
The Burns-Red Bank Water Co-Op in Hooks has been donating water to customers experiencing little or no water.
There are several communities including, Hooks, Simms, Atlanta and Central Bowie County Water Supply customers that are still under a boil order.
Hooks resident Rosalyn Hubbard picked up donated water for her and her 92-year-old grandmother.
She said the water pressure is currently very low.
"We've had some broken pipes. My next door neighbor had broken pipes and no water since around the 16th or so, is when it went out," Hubbard said.
The Macedonia-Eylau Municipal Utility District is also under a boil order.
The district has hired a contractor to look for water leaks.
They're also offering a $500 credit to customers who report major leaks.
Meanwhile, the boil order for the city of New Boston has been canceled.
Under Texas law, restaurants in Bowie County that do not have water are not allowed to operate.
Health inspectors say if you have ice or drink machines working under a boil order do not use them, instead use bagged ice and canned or bottled drinks.