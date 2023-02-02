Boost in pay for Texarkana, Texas ISD school bus drivers

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas ISD bus drivers will soon be getting a raise.
The increase comes as states and school districts across the nation continue to struggle with bus driver shortages. Texarkana ISD administrators say they currently have about 50 bus drivers on the payroll, but they're looking to add even more safe drivers on the road.
The district is increasing pay for bus drivers to $25 an hour. This rate applies to all full-time, part-time, trip and substitute drivers. There's also an additional flat rate fee of $75 for longer trips over 30 miles in distance.
School officials say they have about 32 daily routes, but most of their driver vacancies are to help with the increase in after school trips and programs.
"We want the safest drivers and we want our kids getting there safely and back home. We want to be able to provide those experiences for our kids, where they can go out and do the things they enjoy and not have any issues with getting there," said Todd Marshall, TISD communications director.
These rate increases apply to current and new drivers.
Current employees in the district interested in driving can contact the transportation director. Anyone outside the district can apply online at https://txkisd.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.
Texarkana, Arkansas School District is also hiring bus drivers, as well as, substitute bus drivers. The district wants to fill at least six positions. About 17 routes are run per day.
Substitute and trip drivers can earn $25 an hour. Contracted bus drivers can earn anywhere from $22 to $33 an hour based on years of experience.