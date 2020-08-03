NEW BOSTON, Texas - Students and parents in Bowie County, Texas are gearing up for the first day of school.
Not only will the classrooms look different this fall, but so will the school buses. For most students, the school bus is the first and last part of the day.
Wearing a mask, health screenings and getting hand sanitizer will now become part of the everyday routine.
When possible, Bowie County Transportation Director Justin Tyndell said social distancing on the bus will be required. He said windows will be down when weather permits to improve air circulation.
School buses will be cleaned and disinfected regularly focusing on high-touch surfaces, such as, bus seats, steering wheels, knobs and door handles.
When fully loaded with kids, most school buses fit about 72 students. Tyndell said they're not expecting the buses to transport kids at full capacity.
"I'm expecting a reduced capacity. What that number will be exactly is hard to know. It will vary from district to district. We have 13 districts in our cooperative," explained Tyndell.
School days for drivers will be also be different. Each driver will wear a face covering or shield. Temperature and health screenings will be taken each day.
Ultimately, Tyndell said it will take a community effort from parents, students and educators to ensure everyone can go safely back to school.
New guidelines will also include students sitting by family members and assigned seating charts in all of the buses.