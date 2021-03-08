TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County sex offender has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing child pornography.
William Johnson Springer, 60, of Texarkana, pleaded guilty on Oct. 5, to possessing child pornography and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III. Schroeder also ordered Springer to pay restitution to his victims, to register as a sex offender, and to serve a life term of supervised release following his imprisonment.
“This repeat sex offender victimized the weakest in our community by viewing and possessing child pornography,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.
According to court records, Springer possessed a cellphone, which he used to download and collect images and videos containing child pornography.
Springer was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in the Northern District of Oklahoma and on Feb. 9, 2009, was sentenced to 67 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release as a result of that conviction. Springer also has pending charges for failure to comply with registration requirements in the 202nd District Court in Bowie County.