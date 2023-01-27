TEXARKANA, Texas -- Bowie County sheriff's Lt. Scott Lillis in back on patrol after suffering a near-death injury last summer during a 20-hour pursuit of a homicide suspect.
After a full recovery, Lillis was able to return two weeks ago to active duty. He says it feels good to be back on the job and serving the community.
Lillis' injury happened as Bowie County deputies searched for Hector Aguilar, 52, who was wanted for fatally shooting a 55-year-old man and injuring a 52-year-old woman.
During the manhunt , Lillis recognized Aguilar's car, approached the passenger side, and was shot in the face.
Afterwards, more than 100 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies took part in the search for Aguilar, who ended up committing suicide.
Lillis says he's grateful for his fellow officers and the outpouring of community support.
"You feel like you do so much for the community, and to see them pour that love back to you is amazing. I'm just so thankful to everyone who reached out, helped out and gave us their blessings. It was amazing," said Lillis.
Lillis is working the night shift, and says he's looking forward to getting back into his regular routine.
Two citizens also assisted in the chase. The Bowie County Sheriff's Office recognized the Cass County couple last summer with certificates of appreciation.