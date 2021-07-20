Bowie County health leaders see COVID cases rise in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Bowie County health leaders say COVID-19 cases are back on the rise, and hospitalizations are also increasing in Texarkana.
With the Delta variant moving quickly through the area, doctors say now is to time to remain vigilant and keep fighting the disease. According to the City/County Joint Operations Center, available resources to care for COVID-19 patients in the Texarkana area are critically low.
CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center have seen an increase in sick patients coming through their emergency rooms. Bowie County Health Authority Dr. Matt Young said most of those patients are unvaccinated. The disease is also affecting younger populations more severely.
"When we say were seeing younger people, we're seeing more pediatric patients effected this time, and that's very concerning because there's not as many hospital beds for pediatric patients as there is for adult patients 18 and older," said Young.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, about 59 percent of Texans are vaccinated. However, only about 29 percent of people in Bowie County over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.
The Texarkana-Bowie County Family Health Center will host a vaccination clinic on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at their clinic located at 902 West 12th Street. No pre-registration is required, and the vaccine is free.
People will be able to choose from all three vaccines.
Transportation is being provided for this event by the Arktex Council of Governments and can be requested by calling 1-866-575-9014.
CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will provide free, single-dose COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone age 18 or older via the Spirit of St. Michael Mobile Unit staff. The staff can schedule visits to businesses/industry sites and can also provide home visits for those unable to travel.
-----
For additional information, or to schedule a site visit, contact the Spirit of St. Michael at 903-748-8573 for information or any questions.