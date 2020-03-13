Bowie County jury trials suspended amid coronavirus outbreak

TEXARKANA, Texas - The coronavirus is having an impact on the local court system in Bowie, Cass and Red River counties.
The Texas Office of Court Administration and the presiding regional judges have recommended that all jury trials and non-essential hearings be suspended at least through the end of the month.
Family Law Attorney John Delk is limiting in-person contact with clients at his office on Olive Street in Texarkana, Texas.
He says the decision is for the safety of both his employees and the community.
"I'm in the profession to help them, and not get them sick. I'd like err on that side," said Delk. "Technology has gotten to the point now where we can do a lot of it via tele-conferencing and phone calls. We have client portals we can open up so they can see and review documents."
Delk says they'll be notifying clients with pending cases that have been canceled.