TEXARKANA, Texas - A 63-year-old Dekalb, Texas man on trial for sexual abuse of a child has been found dead.
Bowie County sheriff's deputies said Randal Hawkins was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest inside his car on County Road 3202 in Dekalb Wednesday morning.
A 9mm handgun was found near the victim.
Deputies said Hawkins was the defendant in an ongoing trial at the New Boston Courthouse for the offenses of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.