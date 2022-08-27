Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue seeking volunteers

TEXARKANA, Texas - Are you looking to help the community, and learn some valuable skills at the same time?
If so, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue Team might be the perfect fit for you.
The team was formed by former Sheriff James Prince in the late 90's, but was officially recognized as a non-profit in 2006.
Volunteer Jason Spivey says they're a specialized team that's professionally trained to find missing people or human remains.
"We use GPS, we use dogs of course. We're very computerized, we have satellite imagery that we use, communication and we carry small amounts of first aid gear," said Spivey.
While they rely heavily on the use of dogs and horses for tracking, volunteer Collene Wheat says you don't have to own an animal to be a part of the team.
She says they stay up to date on new technology and tracking systems to be able to cover the whole area effectively.
Wheat says what they do requires a team effort to make a difference.
"We do train weekly. Dogs and people. We want to be at our best when we're needed," explained Wheat.
The Bowie County team is called up by law enforcement to respond throughout the 4-states area, but the main coverage area is Bowie County and its six surrounding counties.
Wheat says they're looking for people who want to volunteer, and are dedicated to helping others.
"There's nothing that compares to bringing peace to a family after something tragic," said Wheat.
"If you have ever had a loved one lost, then there is no better closure than to know when they're found," said Spivey.
The team will be hosting a member recruitment and informational meeting on Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. inside the Southwest Center on West 7th Street.
Members of team must be at least 18 years of age.
For more information, you can contact the Bowie County Sheriff's Office at 903-798-3149, Jason Spivey at 903-277-5834 or Collene Wheat at 903-293-1905.