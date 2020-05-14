BPL Plasma seeks donors to fight COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas - BPL Plasma in Texarkana, Texas will soon be accepting COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations.
BPL on Robinson Road will begin accepting donors Monday who have recovered from COVID-19.
New research shows antibodies in those patients could be used to develop new treatments for the virus. The donor must be symptom-free for 14 days.
"They have to bring in something that says they have recovered from coronavirus for 14 days. We will treat them like we do every donor, get them in and collect plasma, then we'll ship it off to get some medicine out of it," explained Jeannie Hinton, BPL Plasma Center manager.
The donations will be used by health care providers to treat critically ill coronavirus patients.
For more information on how to donate, go to bplplasma.com.