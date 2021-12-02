Bramlett 'Beans and Cornbread' fundraiser helps families in need

TEXARKANA, Texas - A fundraiser started several decades ago in Texarkana continues to provide Christmas meals for area families.
The annual "Bramlett's Beans and Cornbread" luncheon was held Thursday at the Texarkana Convention Center.
For just $5 or six non-perishable food items, people received a lunch and dessert. All the proceeds will buy baskets filled with food and other items for those in need.
The Texarkana Water Utilities started the food baskets fundraiser 30 years ago. Former Mayor James Bramlett got involved in late-90's.
"It means everything. I never would have thought in 1998 that we would still be here 23 years later for this event. I look forward to it every year," said Bramlett.
Organizers plan to make 100 Christmas food baskets this year for families in the Texarkana area.
City staff and employees with Texarkana Water Utilities will deliver the baskets the week before Christmas.