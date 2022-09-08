Broken Bow Lake level low, Corps encourages visitors to use caution

BROKEN BOW, Okla. - With low water levels and a record number of visitors to Broken Bow Lake, park officials say the need for water safety education is more important than ever.
Beavers Bend State Park and the Corps of Engineers are working together to bring more safety programs to southeastern Oklahoma.
The state park not only encourages people to wear life jackets but is making it easier for visitors to have access to them.
"With this program, we have these life jacket loaner kiosks. They're located at several different areas of the park. Both on the river and lake side," said Aron Maib, Beavers Bend State Park Lake manager.
Broken Bow Lake is currently about 10 feet below its normal elevation. Lake officials say they've not experienced a drought like this since the late-90's.
The park has implemented life jacket and warning siren programs to help bolster water safety. The new warning siren signals to kayakers that a hydropower release is being made from the Broken Bow Dam.
Corps leaders say the signal has helped to dramatically reduce the calls for water rescues.
"It's vital. It's one the busiest, if not busiest state park in Oklahoma, so getting the word out to those people that water is coming is vital," said Adam Miller, USACE Natural Resource specialist.
Over the last five years, visitation to Broken Bow Lake has doubled. Just last year, there were 2.3 million visitors.
The Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages flood control, water supply, and hydropower at Broken Bow Lake, while the recreation area is managed through the state of Oklahoma.