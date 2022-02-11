Eight counties in south Arkansas and several parishes in northwest Louisiana are under a burn ban due to increasing drought conditions.
A burn ban has been issued Friday for the area covered by Benton Fire District Four beginning immediately, according to Fire Chief J.T. Wallace.
Wallace said the open flame burn ban has been issued due to the high fire danger caused by severe drought conditions throughout the area.
All outdoor open flame burning is banned until further notice. Persons who may have questions concerning the ban is urged to call the fire district at 318-965-9454.
Burn bans have also been issued for Webster and DeSoto parishes.
Miller County, Arkansas is the most recent county added to the list.
Emergency management officials say local fire departments have been fighting multiple grass fires over the past few weeks.
Other burn bans include: Hempstead, Howard, Pike, Quachita, Union, Bradley, and Ashley.