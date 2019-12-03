Businesses partner with animal shelter in Texarkana to get pets adopted

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Animal Care and Adoption Center is partnering with Texarkana area businesses to help find forever homes for animals in the shelter.
The holiday project is called, "Bringing Santa Paws Home for Christmas."
Shelter officials are asking local businesses to sponsor the vetting on the shelter's adoptable dogs and cats.
Any animal adopted from the shelter has to be spayed or neutered, receive a rabies shot and be micro-chipped.
Interim Director Kayla Tucker said the main cost of adopting is the vetting fee.
If a business sponsors a homeless animal, Tucker said the adoption cost is dropped significantly to $40 for dogs and $20 for cats.
She said the goal is to raise the adoption rate for December.
"A lot of times people will say, I don't have the money this month for that, I'll come back next month, but most of these dogs don't have until next month. My goal is to get as many of them into homes while I can before the holidays officially hit," Tucker said.
Tucker just started the program, but said so far it's been well-received by the business community.
-----
For more information on how to become a sponsor or adopt a pet, go to the Animal Care and Adoption Center at 203 Harrison in Texarkana, Ark.