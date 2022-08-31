Candlelight vigil set in Texarkana for International Overdose Awareness Day

TEXARKANA, Ark. - As part of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center is hosting a candlelight vigil Wednesday in downtown Texarkana.
The candlelight vigil, which will be held at 8 p.m. on the federal courthouse steps, is about raising awareness and reducing the stigma of a drug-related death.
The River Ridge Treatment Center in Texarkana is one of only eight in-patient facilities in the state. The 26-bed facility covers 15 counties in southwest Arkansas.
Administrators say they have a long waiting list of people needing help.
Drug overdose deaths are on the rise in Arkansas, especially for those using fentanyl. Statistics show it's become the deadliest drug in the state, passing methamphetamine.
"We teach that addiction knows no boundaries. It doesn't care about your socioeconomic class, or how good of a family you were raised in. People are dying from overdose. I think a lot of families are living with the shame and stigma," said Carlotta Powell, substance abuse services director.
Organizers say they'll have peer support available at the event for families who lost someone to a drug overdose, or if they know someone struggling. Addiction thrives in isolation and that's why they need community involvement to make a difference.
According to the CDC, overdose deaths in Arkansas in 2020 are estimated to have increased by more than 40 percent, or 152 deaths.
For more information about drug treatment and support services, contact the River Ridge Treatment Center at 870-774-1315.