Car show in Hooks, Texas raises money for a good cause

HOOKS, Texas - Car and truck lovers of all ages got the chance to see a variety of sweet rides today in Hooks, Texas, and it was all for a good cause.
Nearly 100 unique cars and trucks were on display Saturday in the parking lot of the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.
Organizer David Briggs has been hosting the event for the last three years.
The David Briggs Memorial Car and Truck Show is named in honor of Briggs' father, a Hooks native who loved cars, and helping others.
Briggs say paying it forward was a way of life for his dad, and he wants to carry on that tradition.
"What we give the money to is the Hooks children's ministry which is run by Ms. Evelyn Yeager. It's something she started here before I was born, but he's been apart of that every since she started," said Briggs.
Briggs is hoping entries from the show will raise about $2,000 for his dad's favorite charity.
While most of the proceeds go towards buying food and toys for families around the holidays, Briggs says the ministry also helps those in need year-round.
Several prizes were awarded at the car show, but Briggs say his favorite trophy is the "Dad's Choice Award," which is given out each year in memory of his father.