TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police in Texarkana, Arkansas have arrested a 38-year-old man in the death of an infant.
Police say Jeffrey McPherson was booked into the Miller County Jail Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder.
Officers were dispatched to Wadley Hospital on May 25 after a two-half-month-old boy died.
McPherson, the child's caretaker, was questioned by police.
Following an autopsy, detectives said the infant's death was ruled a homicide.
Further details on the death have not been released.