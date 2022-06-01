Infant Death
Jeffrey McPherson

Jeffrey McPherson (Texarkana, Ark. Police Department booking photo

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police in Texarkana, Arkansas have arrested a 38-year-old man in the death of an infant.

Police say Jeffrey McPherson was booked into the Miller County Jail Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder.

Officers were dispatched to Wadley Hospital on May 25 after a two-half-month-old boy died.

McPherson, the child's caretaker, was questioned by police.

Following an autopsy, detectives said the infant's death was ruled a homicide.

Further details on the death have not been released.

