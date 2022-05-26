Carry the Load walks through Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Members of Carry the Load are walking through Texarkana Thursday to spread the message about the true meaning of Memorial Day.
There are five relay teams walking on a cross-country journey about 20,000 miles through 48 states.
KTBS caught up with the Carry the Load bus on Highway 67 as the group was walking into Texarkana, Ark.
This is the first year for a New England route. They started walking about 22 days ago from Burlington, Vermont.
Volunteers carry weighted backpacks and dedicate their miles to someone who died in the line of duty.
"We walk to honor these people who have made the ultimate sacrifice. It's our No. 1 mission. It's definitely emotional. Some days your tired and ill, but there's not been a single time when I didn't think it was worth it," said Cassidy Dillard, Carry the Load walker.
Volunteers say the people they meet and the stories they hear about courageous veterans is what inspire them to keep going.
Money raised from the event goes to veteran charities and services.
Carry the Load will be visiting the Mount Pleasant Civic Center on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Anyone is invited to come visit or walk with them.
All of the teams are traveling towards Dallas, where the relay will conclude Memorial Day weekend.