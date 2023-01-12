CASA Texarkana faces major repairs after pipes burst

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana nonprofit is in cleanup mode after pipes burst during the Christmas holiday causing major water damage.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children or CASA office on Main Street is now looking for ways to make repairs without the cost impacting their services. It's not the best situation for CASA and the Texarkana Children's Advocacy Center, but it could have been worse.
The agencies are still working with children and families in the community. They've not had to suspend any of their services.
The nonprofit's goal is to complete the cleanup project without it impacting their operational budget.
The first floor of the agency was flooded, but fortunately it didn't lose any equipment or files. Chief Strategy Officer Emily Green says they're in the process of planning a fundraiser to specifically help pay for the building repairs.
"We still have a lot of programmatic expenses to cover this year. We have a lot of funds to raise there. So I'm hoping that we can rally the community behind our cause and mission and get both of these things covered," said Green.
Several of their offices will be relocating in February to the 1100 block of Olive Street. Administrators will be working out of the new location until repairs are completed, which is expected to be in April.
CASA's annual Color Run is also set for April 22 at Trinity Baptist Church. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit, which serves more than 1,000 abused children in foster care.
For more information, visit casatexarkana.org/donate or give through Venmo @casacactxk.