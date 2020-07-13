Cass County no longer exempt from mask order

ATLANTA, Texas - Don’t forget a face mask or covering when heading out the door in Cass County, Texas.
A new mask mandate is now in effect.
In Gov. Greg Abbott's recent executive order, he stipulated that all Texas counties with more than 20 cases were required to wear face-coverings.
Over the weekend, Cass County's number of active cases rose to 21, which automatically placed them under the executive order.
The county had been exempted from the mask requirement for just over a week.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management notified Cass County officials on Sunday that there is an excess of 20 active cases, which requires people to wear masks while in public.
Cass county has reported a total of 58 cases, 3 deaths and 21 active cases.
"I know some folks don't want to wear a mask and I understand that, but don't put our police in a situation where they have to be the mask police. Wear a mask when you're in a confined space and unable to socially distance," Atlanta Mayor Travis Ransom said.
"I don't know if they help, but I don't know that they don't. I'd rather be safe than sorry," said Atlanta resident Laura Ruble said.
Camp County is also no longer exempt from the governor's order.
Nearly 70 of the 254 counties in Texas are currently exempt from the face-covering requirement.
First-time offenders of Abbott's order will receive a written or verbal warning.
Those who violate the order a second time will receive a fine of up to $250.
The order specifies that no one can get jail time for a violation.