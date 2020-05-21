Cattle and beef industry takes hit due to COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Ark. - This Memorial Day weekend could be a little different for those looking to have a cookout.
Meats like beef and pork are becoming harder to come by with meat-packing plants facing safety and health challenges due to COVID-19.
Consumers are now looking to local ranchers to help fill the gap.
It affects employment, the economy, and the food chain.
Cattle rancher Jennifer Sansom says everyone is running at a loss, even the meat packers.
"There's definitely a beef shortage. There's not a cattle shortage," said Sansom.
Sansom is a fifth generation rancher.
She runs a farm to table company in Ashdown, Arkansas called Lick Creek Meats.
Right now, Sansom says the cattle market is at an all time low.
Due to COVID-19 and employees drawing unemployment, she says processing plants are facing a shortage in workers.
Currently, there's about 850,000 to 900,000 cattle in the U.S. waiting to be processed.
Meats in Arkansas must be inspected and processed at USDA facilities.
As prices for beef increase due to demand, more consumers are looking to buy products directly from local ranchers.
"Someone getting ready for a big barbecue maybe sadly informed when they get there, and they can only buy a package or two of something to grill. So, that's were I would say definitely contact a local rancher and maybe they can help you out," said Sansom.
Unfortunately, Sansom says there's not much profit to be made.
She believes this pandemic is going to effect the cattle industry well into next year.
Earlier this week, President Trump announced that as part of a $19 billion coronavirus relief program, the federal government would be paying $16 billion directly to farmers and ranchers.
For more information about area ranchers who sell "farm to table," visit www.uaex.edu or the Arkansas Farmer's for the People Facebook page.