Cemetery maintenance workshop held in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - At the State Line Cemetery in Texarkana, Arkansas, there are graves of people who were buried more than 100 years ago.
A gravestone restorer held a beginner class there on Saturday, to teach people how to properly preserve the history and memories of their loved ones.
All of the headstones at the State Line Cemetery are physical and historical reminders of a life.
If there's no maintenance, the stones degrade, and that's a record lost.
"When you put a tombstone up for a family member, how long do you want it to be there? You want it there as long as possible in memory of the person you loved," explained Leita Spears, Handle with Care Monument Services.
Spears is helping people learn how to safely clean and maintain their family markers.
She says one of the most common mistakes people make is using wire brushes, steal wool, or harsh chemicals like bleach.
"It whitens therefore it looks better quickly, but the stone has a PH level and an acidity level and bleach does too. They don't work together. Bleach will actually break down and destroy a stone from the inside out," said Spears.
She says you should also stay away from using flour or shaving cream to read inscriptions.
Another big issue is weed eating or using a lawn mower to close to the stone.
"Everybody who put a stone up out here want it to last. That's part of what we do. We help keep those legacies going, so future generations can come out here and see their family stones," said Spears.
Each person in the workshop received a personal cleaning kit to get started with the right tools.
The kit included a D-2 Biological cleaner, soft scrub brushes, paint sticks and water.
Spears says those are some of the tops things you need to get started.
The Texarkana Museum System organized the cemetery maintenance workshop.
For more information on their upcoming events, visit the Museum of Regional History Facebook page.