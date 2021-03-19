TEXARKANA, Ark. - An 18-year-old teen from Texarkana, Arkansas faces one count of murder in the first-degree.
Texarkana, Arkansas police say Jason Stewart Jr. shot Kayla Keatts, 20, of Texarkana, Texas, in the 1000 block of Locust just before noon Wednesday.
Officers say Keatts later died at an area hospital from her injuries.
Stewart originally faced a first-degree domestic battery charge.
Officers say he turned himself in and was booked into the Bi-State Jail