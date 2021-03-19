TEXARKANA, Ark. - An 18-year-old teen from Texarkana, Arkansas now faces one count Murder in the First Degree.
Texarkana, Arkansas police say Jason Stewart Jr. shot Kayla Keatts, 20, of Texarkana, Texas, in the 1000 block of Locust just before noon Wednesday.
Officers say Keatts later died at an area hospital from her injuries.
Stewart originally faced a First Degree Domestic Battery charge.
RELATED: Teen arrested after Texarkana shooting
Officers say he turned himself in. He is currently in the Bi-State Jail