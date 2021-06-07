LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI task force investigating crimes against children is having a busy year. Within the last month, there have been at least six child pornography arrests in central Arkansas. The latest was a UAMS police officer who was arrested for the crime on Friday.
"These are children, these are families, these are mothers," said supervisory special agent Tonja Sablatura. "As a mother myself, when I see these families torn apart both physically and emotionally, it's very difficult." However it doesn't stop her from bringing justice to these victims.
Looking at the numbers, in 2019 there were 31 opened cases. In 2020, it jumped to 105. "In 2021, we're set to exceed the 100 case mark already," Sablatura says. So far, there have been 53 opened cases for the year.
There are a few factors that play into why we're seeing this increase. For one, more families and children are on the internet than ever before.
"You also have the state's initiative run by the governor to have more broadband available to more rural communities," Sablatura explained. "You have schools facilitating learning online, so they're sending home tablets for the children to use at home."
Sablatura says she doesn't know if the problem will ever completely go away, but ways to help prevent your child from becoming victim include the installation of programs to monitor their internet usage and just simply having a talk. "The more that children are educated, more parents are educated, the more prevention that we'll see."
If you think your child may be a victim, don't hesitate to call the FBI or your local law enforcement. The Little Rock office of the FBI can be reached at 501-221-9100.