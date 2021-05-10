Childcare programs ramp up as parents return to work

TEXARKANA, Texas - As the economy works to recover from COVID-19, economists say one of the hold ups could be the lack of childcare.
Nearly a third of the workforce have children at home, so childcare is critically important to employment.
Each state sets the maximum number of children that an adult can look after depending upon the size of the class and the age of the children.
The Training Station Child Development Center never shutdown during the pandemic, but they did drop to only about 35 children.
Director Breck Cranford says most of their parents are essential workers.
Since the Texas governor announced that businesses could fully reopen, the center now has 117 kids.
Cranford says they get calls everyday from parents looking for a place to put children as they return to work.
"We've been beyond blessed to be able to have the staff here and have people want to come up and apply to teach. I've heard Dallas - Fort Worth areas have real problems with staff wanting to work," said Cranford.
Cranford say their center is almost at full capacity.
They're expecting to care for about 150 to 160 kids this summer.
Cranford says childcare is an important and essential career.
"If they don't have any experience, then we have a professional development course that we have them take, so they can go into the classroom and be prepared. We also usually have a teacher help guide and train them," said Cranford.
According to Texarkana College, there are national credential hours needed to work in childcare.
The college also offers a 2-year child development program.
The Biden administration recently sent $24 billion in relief funds to states to help child care providers stay in business or reopen.
For more information about the grant funds, visit the United States Department of Health And Human Services Administration For Children And Families.