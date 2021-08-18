CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System hosts hiring event

TEXARKANA, Texas - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Texas, more healthcare systems are looking to hire additional workers.
CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System held a job fair Wednesday to fill more than 50 positions at its locations in Texarkana and Atlanta. Recruiters at the job fair were looking for candidates to fill a variety of positions from clinical to non-clinical staff.
Hospital officials said the job fair was in the screening process for new hires. Afterward, they'll look at resumes and follow up with candidates.
Those who attended were not only able to connect with recruiters, but hospital leaders were also available for on-site interviews.
"I plan on having answers for all of our applicants by the end of the week. We're going to have to review all of the applicants and make sure everyone had applied on our website," Kimberly Ward, CHRISTUS St. Michael Recruiter, said.
"There's a lot of job opportunities available and really we're just excited to serve the community. We want people to know about the opportunities here available in our town," Kelsi Ayres, CHRISTUS St. Michael director talent acquisition, said.
The job fair was a walk-in event, but anyone interested in a position at the hospital can go to careers.christushealth.org for more information.
Nationwide, there's a shortage of health care workers because of the pandemic, causing a strain on workers and hospitals.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Monday there's 179 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area "F," which includes Bowie, Cass and Titus counties. One ICU bed remained open in the area.