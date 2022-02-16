CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System prepares for severe weather

TEXARKANA, Texas - Hospitals across the state of Texas faced major challenges with last winter's extreme weather.
The snow and ice not only impacted travel, but also caused frozen pipes to burst and delayed deliveries.
Hospital administrators with CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System say they continually stay prepared for severe weather, but there are also lessons to be learned from past events.
This time last February, officials with CHRISTUS St. Michael hospital were making arrangements to shuttle employees from their homes to the hospital in rented four-wheel drive vehicles.
The hospital continued this service for five days.
The heavy snow and ice created dangerous driving conditions across the Texarkana region.
The sub-freezing temperatures also caused one the pipes in the fire sprinkler system to burst at the hospital.
Administrators say patient care was fortunately not disrupted, but they must prepare for those kinds of challenges as well.
The hospital has diesel powered generators to keep the power on for critical areas, as well as, water storage.
Manager of Emergency Preparedness Stephen Johnson says they hold several drills at the hospital throughout the year.
In fact, on Tuesday they coordinated a mock drill with Red River Army Depot to support an influx of patients from that agency.
Hospital administrators say it's critically important during severe weather, or any disaster to have a functioning hospital for the community.