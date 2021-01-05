CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to Continue Applicable Elective Procedures

TEXARKANA, Texas - Despite new COVID-19 restrictions, many surgeries are still on schedule at one east Texas hospital.
CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is preparing to provide a full range of services, not just COVID-19 care. Administrators said the hospital is ready provide elective surgeries to patients, so long as the procedures do not deplete any hospital capacity needed to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
While there's been a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and patients in their hospital, CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System officials said their medical team has prepared for these surges and is ready to care for patients.
Dr. Loren Robinson says they'll continue most surgeries and procedures where inpatient care is not required. She said other elective surgeries that require a patient to stay overnight in the hospital will be reviewed on a case by case basis.
While emergency surgeries will be ongoing, Robinson said scheduled cases or intense surgeries could be delayed for safety reasons.
"What we're asking our physicians to do is to take a look at their surgery schedules, talk to their patients and find out if right now is the safest time for them to have those surgeries and those procedures done," said Robinson.
Robinson said they're closely monitoring their medical supplies and equipment, as well as, evaluating the possible expansion of space and beds for COVID patients, should the need arise.
CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System now falls under Gov. Greg Abbott's order regarding the postponement of elective surgeries. The restrictions were triggered when COVID-19 patients exceeded 15 percent of all hospitalizations in the region for seven consecutive days.