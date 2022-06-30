TEXARKANA, Texas – CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital hosted a walk-in hiring event on Thursday.
“It’s been wonderful today," Kimberly Ward, manager of talent acquisition said. "We had people show up an hour before the event started, anticipating the managers showing up. So, it’s been good, and it’s been steady.”
When asked if people were getting immediate offers, Ward said they haven’t offered anything yet because the managers wanted to wait and give every applicant an equal chance.
Ward also said there is always a need for nurses, RNs, LVNs and CNAs. and several positions of support throughout the hospital.
Ward said she did not feel there was a shortage of nurses at the hospital, but said, “Our numbers have decreased since everything has slowed down, and this is just a way to get all the managers together in one spot on the same day to create a more efficient process.”
She said they also have several entry-level positions that do not require any experience.
For example, patient care techs, where CHRISTUS offers a class several times a year that closely aligns with a CNA role.
Also available are patient access jobs which are more of a customer-service-based type position as well as materials management.
All full-time positions have benefits, and part-time positions also have some benefits offered, said Ward.
To see a list of the open positions, please visit christuscareers.org.