CHRISTUS St. Michael named designated hub for Texarkana area

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana, Texas hospital has been named by the state as a designated vaccination hub.
CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System administrators said the new designation is a huge step in their continuing efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus. The hospital is getting 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, which is more than their previous allocations from the state.
The hospital launched a communitywide "My Shot Now" campaign to vaccinate as many eligible people as possible. Doses will be administered on campus at the former health and fitness center.
Vaccines are being distributed by appointment only to people 65 plus, as well as, anyone 18 and older with chronic medical conditions. Walk-in and wait-list appointments are not available.
"The whole point of this is to vaccine as many people who are eligible as possible, so we don't have residency restrictions meaning you can live in any state or any county," said Dr. Loren Robinson, CHRISTUS St. Michael chief medical officer.
Robinson said a vaccination clinic for people in Phase 1-A and 1-B will be held this weekend. Appointments have already been filled.
They expect to learn later this week about future doses coming to the Texarkana area.
"We want to make sure that the people that are highest risk are getting vaccinated. I hope the state sees how important we take this and that we take this as a huge responsibility that we'll continue to carry out as long as they send vaccine," said Robinson.
CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System is partnering with the city and county, the emergency operations center, Texas A&M University Texarkana and Texarkana College to provide vaccinations.
-----
To schedule an appointment, visit vaccinate.christushealth.org and answer the questions in the yellow chat box on the right of the screen. People may also call the following dedicated phone line for information and registration for a vaccination appointment at this hub vaccination clinic: (877) 335-5746.