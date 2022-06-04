Church ministries help feed the homeless in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The COVID-19 pandemic left many americas not only sick, but hungry as well.
The level of food insecurity across the country is still far above pre-pandemic levels.
That's why two churches in Texarkana are continuing to work together to keep meeting the needs of those less fortunate.
A group of loyal volunteers gather every Saturday inside the Life House Church to pack lunches for the homeless.
The church partnered with the Christian Warriors Church to create the "Through God's Eyes" ministry.
It started about two years ago when other local feeding programs shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project is still going because the need is still there.
Volunteers make between 120 to 160 sack lunches to freely give out to the homeless community and less fortunate.
Each sack includes a baloney sandwich, water bottles, and a variety of snacks.
After all of the sack lunches are packed, volunteers pray together, and then fan out across the city searching for people in need.
"We go out and pray with them. We try to direct them to church. We let them know God still loves them and we do too," said Curtis Keeling, Life House Church.
"You have to look at them with love. They were one time somebody's child and they still are," said Pastor Mikey Polomsky, Christian Warriors Church
Each sack lunch costs about $3 for them to make.
The items are paid for through community and church donations.
For more information on how you can volunteer or donate to the lunch ministry, go to lifehousetxk.org or call 870-216-1936.