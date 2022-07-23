Churches partner with East Texas Food Bank to open senior food pantry

TEXARKANA, Texas - Two churches in the Texarkana area are partnering with the East Texas Food Bank to extend a helping hand to seniors.
The New Day Food Pantry will provide a monthly box of nutritious food to eligible, low-income seniors in the community.
The pantry is located at the Twin Cities Church of Christ in the 2100 block of Texas Boulevard.
The box is not a month's supply worth of food, but it's a commodity supplemental food program to stretch what seniors do have.
Volunteer Gennifer McGhee says it can be difficult for seniors to find healthy, affordable food.
Many older adults are faced with the decision to either pay for food or medical care.
The program was spearheaded by Twin City Pastor David Watkins, who is also working with the Pine Tree Church of Christ.
"With the inflation and everything else going on right now, people just don't have enough money to get groceries. His mission was to reach out to the community to try and help those in need," explained McGhee.
Enrollment in the program is free, but there are eligibility requirements.
Participants must be at least 60 years of age, a Texas resident, meet income guidelines, and be able to provide legal identification.
Organizers say they usually get about 75 boxes each month, and they're hoping to help as many seniors as possible.
The food pantry will offer food boxes every third Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
-------
For information on how to sign up for the program, call the Twin Cities Church of Christ at 903-793-2517.