City board moves forward on land purchase deal in Texarkana, Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The City of Texarkana, Arkansas is taking steps to attract a new business to the area.
Board members voted recently to allocate $100,000 to the Public Facilities Board.
The funding will allow the board to purchase land, and entice a major company to locate to Texarkana.
City leaders have not disclosed the location, but say the plot is more than 1,500 acres with frontage access to the interstate and highway.
It's one of the largest, if not the largest, industrial sites in the state.
If the deal is completed, city leaders say they'll have an exceptional piece of property to offer industrial development.
The total cost of the property is $4.1 million.
Jamie Finely with the Public Facilities Board says the project would give the city and county a major economic boost.
"We are looking at a huge number of long term jobs, not only on that site, but in jobs related to that," explained Finely.
Finely says their next step is to put together an interlocal agreement with the county, which the state attorney general will then review.
The city should know if the land deal will work out by the end of the year.
The regional economic group AR-TX REDI has been working closely with city leaders to locate and acquire the land.