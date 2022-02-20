City leaders plans to bring upgrades to downtown Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Plans are underway to make upgrades to the historic downtown area in Texarkana, Arkansas.
City leaders say they're now working to secure funds and move the project forward.
Over the last few years downtown has experienced more visitors and businesses move to the area.
City leaders say they want to accommodate that new growth with upgrades to Front Street Festival Plaza.
City Manager Jay Ellington says they'd like to continue preserving the history of area, while modernizing some of the downtown amenities.
Some of the improvements include installing public restrooms facilities and enhancing the "The Ties That Bind" railroad track sculpture.
He says there's also plans to add benches, landscaping and lighting, as well as, upgrade the performance stage.
"The more programming you can do in an area, the more people will come as well. We've got the entertainment district in place, we've got a number of restaurants in place, we have a number businesses beginning to relocate down to the downtown area," said Ellington.
Ellington says they're in the final phase of funding, but he says it's a big project that's estimated to cost about $950,000.
City leaders say it could a couple of years before all of the improvements are completed.