City of Texarkana, Arkansas hosts Breakfast with Santa

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana, Arkansas Parks Department hosted their "Breakfast with Santa" event Saturday morning in the city's brand new recreation center.
This was the first time a public event has been held in the new center.
There were plenty of pancakes, goodie bags and activities for kids, as well as, free photos with Santa.
The parks department partnered with the Community Development Block Grant program to offer the free Christmas event to the community.
City staff said they always look forward to giving back to the community.
"It not only means the world for the city, but it means the world to the staff because a lot of our citizens don't know that we do this," said Tracie Lee, Texarkana, Arkansas Assistant Public Works Director.
"We do the event for a lot of underprivileged kids to come and see Santa. There's a lot of places that charge to see Santa," explained Adam Dalby, Texarkana, Arkansas Parks Superintendent.
The city also has a program where they deliver toys to kids during the week of Christmas.
The new recreation center cost about $1.2 million to renovate.
It will officially be open to the public in January.