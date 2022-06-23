TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana, Texas City Manager David Orr has announced several director-level promotions and named two assistant city managers.
Keeping their current roles but with additional duties as new assistant city managers are Police Chief Kevin Schutte and Director of Public Works Dusty Henslee.
Promoted from their interim roles to permanent roles are the Director of Planning and Community Development Vashil Fernandez and the Director of Administrative Services J.W. Bramlett.
Schutte began his career in law enforcement for the City of Texarkana, Texas in 1988 as a patrolman. Over the past 34 years, Schutte has had many titles, including detective, instructor, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, assistant chief, and was named chief of police in December 2018.
Schutte’s formal education includes classes at Texarkana College, Kilgore College and Texas A&M University- Texarkana. He is a graduate of the Institute of Law Enforcement Administration, and the Certified Public Management course. He has a Master Peace Officer License, and Police Instructor License.
Henslee began working for the City of Texarkana, Texas in March of 2009 as an Associate Design Engineer. Over the next few years, he was promoted to Stormwater Engineer, City Engineer, and then in January 2017, to the Director of Public Works. A couple of his most notable accomplishments include the creation of the city’s Major Street Maintenance Program in 2018 and helping convert the city to its first automated work order system in 2016.
Fernandez began working for the City of Texarkana, Texas in November 2019 as a community development specialist. In May 2021, he was promoted to interim Director of Planning and Community Development.
Fernandez received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Valparaiso University in 2014, and his Master of Science in International Commerce and Policy in 2015 and a second Master of Science in International Economics and Finance in 2016.
Bramlett is a 2007 graduate from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He obtained his Certified Professional designation in 2020 from the Society for Human Resource Management. He has been employed with the City of Texarkana, Texas since 2016 where he served as the Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator before transitioning into a role within the Human Resources Department.
Since joining Human Resources, Bramlett has managed the city’s recruitment process, performance management program, and professional development programs. He has been serving as the Interim Director of Administrative Services for the past year where he has been responsible for directing the operations of the Human Resources office, Municipal Court, and serving as the city’s liaison on the Board of Directors for the Texarkana Public Library.