City of Texarkana, Texas hosted health fair and open house

TEXARKANA, Texas - City leaders hosted a free community wellness event Thursday, and are working to improve the local health unit.
The Texarkana - Bowie County Family Health Center has undergone a variety of renovations. Some of the improvements include a new roof, flooring, upgrades to the offices, and a new playground.
City leaders say the facility was built in the 1950's and was an elementary school before the health clinic moved in during the late-1970's. Over the last three years, the city has been awarded several grants to help pay for the improvements.
"It was necessary, there was some deferred maintenance and things of that nature, but we're really excited about the changes and looks really great inside the facility," said Keith Beason, Texarkana, Texas City programs manager.
The city also hosted a community health fair at the Southwest Community Center.
More than 30 vendors were set up with representatives providing free health screenings, information, and safety demonstrations.
City leaders say it's vitally important that the community know what resources are available to them and how they can best keep their families safe.
For more information about programs and services available at the local health center, visit the Texarkana - Bowie County Family Health Center website.