Clean up begins after storms in southwest Arkansas

HOPE, Ark. - Severe weather uprooted trees, knocked down power lines and damaged several homes Tuesday night in southwest Arkansas.
Most of the damage happened on County Road 34 near the Hempstead and Howard county line.
Several properties were damaged, including three homes that received extensive damage.
Volunteers from Kenneth Kropf's church helped to remove debris and downed trees. Kropf and his wife say just after 11 p.m. they heard strong winds outside their window and took shelter inside their master bathroom.
He said it took only about 30 seconds for the 60 to 80 foot pine trees in his front yard to crash through his house, and his daughter's home next door.
"We had branches come down through the roof. It was not a good feeling to look out the bathroom and see the branches sticking through our bedroom ceiling," Kropf said.
He said all three bedrooms in his home were demolished and the den area will need to be replaced.
"There's church people working, they're volunteers, helping get the trees off, so we can decide what to do next," said Kropf.
There were no reports of injuries from the storm.
The Kropf family will not be able to stay inside their home for awhile, but say they're optimistic about rebuilding.
Crews also spent the day removing several trees that fell across highway 32 near the Millwood Dam.