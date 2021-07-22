Clinics held in Texarkana to help boost vaccination rate

TEXARKANA, Texas - As concerns ramp up over the highly contagious Delta variant, Texarkana leaders hosted vaccine clinics Thursday on both sides of the state line.
Positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates for the area are increasing, and health leaders are most concerned about people reluctant to get the vaccine.
There were less than 100 people who were vaccinated from the clinics on both sides of Texarkana, but health officials say that's actually a better turnout than they were expecting. The Texarkana-Bowie County Family Health Unit administered vaccines Thursday morning to nearly 40 people in the first two hours of the clinic.
Some health leaders said the increase in unvaccinated patients in the local hospitals has emphasized the need for the community to be vaccinated.
On the Arkansas-side, the Miller County Office of the Emergency Management had plenty of vaccine, but only a few people showed up. Director Joe Bennett said their goal is to now target the younger population.
"We were hoping we would see more of that demographic come in for a vaccination. However, the majority of people we did have come in we're over the age of 40," said Bennett.
Health leaders asked each patient what prompted them come now, and why they waited so long.
"There are multiple reasons, some people are coming in because they've had family members pass away or loved ones in the hospital because of COVID. They have decided to protect themselves," said Laura Beverly, Texas DSHS physician assistant.
"I wanted to get the shot because I have some older sisters and friends up in age and I don't want to give it to no one else. I don't want to get it again," said James Jewell, Texarkana, Texas resident.
If you missed either of the clinics on Thursday, health leaders on both sides of Texarkana say local pharmacies still have plenty of vaccine available.