LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Clinton Presidential Center in downtown Little Rock has reopened after a 15-month shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reopening comes ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, and out-of-town tourists have been among the center's first visitors. Military veteran Robert White and his family stopped at the center on their way from San Antonio to Memphis.
"I've been monitoring the website for the last two weeks and when it said we're about to reopen, I was super excited, because we're only in Little Rock for one night," White said. "It's an opportunity for my kids to learn history, about President Clinton."
Clinton Foundation officials said it was important to wait for COVID-19 cases to decrease before allowing visitors back.
"It's a really strong attendance number," foundation spokesperson Ben Thielemier said. "We're excited to always be this anchor for downtown Little Rock and central Arkansas to help drive tourism and bring people into the state"
White said seeing the presidential library wasn't just special for him because he's a military veteran.
"Showing them the history of the Resolute Desk, a gift from Queen Victoria, which is a great piece because my daughter's name is Victoria," White said. "We're able to tie in some history and then bring in family values and be able to understand that it's a blessing to be able to see something like this"
White said he and his wife believe it's important for their two kids to learn about the history of Bill Clinton's presidency no matter their political affiliation.