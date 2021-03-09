TEXARKANA, Ark. - Nearly 180,000 more people in Arkansas are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine after the state opened all of Phase 1-B.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the reason for the expansion is due to low demand at mass clinics around the state.
Community health leaders in Texarkana, Ark., were hoping to vaccinate about 1,200 people at their clinic last weekend, but only about 550 people showed up.
College Hill Drug is now hosting another vaccine clinic on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Church of the Living God at 928 Laurel Street in Texarkana, Ark.
Miller County Emergency Management Director Joe Bennett said anyone who qualifies for the vaccine must schedule an appointment on the College Hill Drug website. Click on the red "COVID-19 vaccinations" icon, which will direct you to an appointment page.
"We had a surplus of the vaccine, which we obviously do save, and they continue vaccinations within the pharmacy, but we don't want to waste any of that. That's why were putting together the other clinics, so we can go out into the community," said Bennett.
Additional clinics are being planned for Fouke and Doddridge, but the dates have not yet been set.
The seven new population groups now eligible to receive a vaccine in Arkansas include: essential government workers, those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, employees of the department of corrections, grocery store and meal delivery services employees, houses of worship, manufacturing, postal services employees and public transit.
Anyone who was previously eligible in phase 1-A and 1-B will still able to receive a vaccine.