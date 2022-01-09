Community leaders work to form a new neighborhood association in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - From preserving a neighborhood to addressing quality of life issues, neighborhood associations are a vital part of a community.
A group of community leaders is now working to create a new neighborhood association in the City of Texarkana, Texas.
New Town Neighborhood Association Spokesperson Steve Matlock says their goal is to empower residents and property owners to revitalize the community.
He says a shooting on the night before Halloween at an event center in New Town was the catalyst for them to taken action.
One man was killed and nine others injured.
Anyone who lives or owns property in New Town can become a member of the association.
"We hope this is a big direction towards economic development, reduction in crime, and making people have a better place to stay in Texarkana," said Matlock.
"These folks have taken the initiative to come together and try to make a better place for their neighborhoods," said Keith Beason, Texarkana, Texas City Planner.
There are nine members in the New Town Neighborhood Association.
They've elected a board and adopted their goals and bylaws.
The next step is to be officially recognized by the city council.
The New Town Neighborhood Association will be discussed at the city council meeting Monday night.
If the association is officially recognized by the city, organizers say they'll begin working to build their membership.