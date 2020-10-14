TEXARKANA, Ark. - A community is coming together to help a family after a deadly house fire killed a woman and critically injured her son in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Rosalie Graves, 39, died in the blaze.
Her 3-year old son Donald "Cam" Works is undergoing treatment at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.
Friends of the family say Cam is making progress, but it will be a long road to recovery.
Firefighters say Cam was trapped Oct. 2 with his mother in a burning home on Kirby Street.
His father, Todd Works, and two other children made it out safely, but firefighters had to search the house for the mother and child.
For nearly two weeks, Cam has been receiving care at a Little Rock hospital.
Meanwhile, family friends in Texarkana having been organizing fundraisers to help the family with expenses.
"He (Todd Works) says it's helping him and it's giving him the strength to get through with Cam each day, and facing each day without his wife as well. He's gotten emotional support from everybody," said Jennifer Tigue, Works' family friend.
"Once your in the car community, it's a big family and they all do for each other. If someone is down, we're going to help them, everybody comes into action," Kaylee Fay, Works' family friend.
The Works family loved racing cars.
On Nov. 21, a Cam Works Benefit Car Show will be held in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas.
A bake sale benefiting the Works family will be held Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at DeLaughters Grocery in Maud.
Organizers will be selling "Prayers for Cam" t-shirts and decals.
Family friends have also set up a Emergency Help Needed for Todd "Carlton" Works Go Fund Me page to help with funeral and medical expenses.