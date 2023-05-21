Community solar power could soon be coming to Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana non-profit is hoping to raise funds to build community solar gardens for low-income areas.
They're also planning to educate families about the various other ways they can conserve energy in their homes.
The Energy Burden Reduction Coalition is just getting started.
Their mission is to help homeowners in low-income areas reduce the energy burden they face on a daily basis by providing them with solar energy.
Solar technologies convert sunlight into electrical energy.
"This has the opportunity of making a huge impact, not just for the families that are going to be taking part in what we're doing, but also local contractors," said Thomas Bell, EBRC Founder.
Tru Blue Media hosted a concert benefit for the organization at Hopkins Icehouse.
Several bands were invited to perform at the event.
Bell says the proceeds will be used to help build a solar garden that would support about 35 to 40 homes.
"We're also going to be going into these households and doing an energy efficient survey and finding all the little areas where we can go in and raise the energy efficiency up to modern day standards, explained Bell.
Once the solar panels are built, Bell says each household would be responsible for subscribing to the program.
The average homeowner could save about 25 percent on their energy costs.
Owner of Tru Blue Media Katrina Revels believes the project could be life changing for some families.
"It will help with reducing bills. Not just for one time, but for as long as their in the house," said Revels.